Abstract

(1) Background: The exposure of children to intimate partner violence (IPV) is associated with a wide range of negative effects on children's development, where as parenting practice is considered to be one of the key factors mediating and mitigating this. Studies have found mixed results regarding the impact of female IPV victimization on maternal parenting practice; however, the most frequently tested hypothesis suggests that the cumulative stress of the IPV experience may emotionally deregulate the mother, contributing to an increased risk of neglected and abusive parenting practices. Little is still known about the factors determining the observed differences in maternal parenting practices among IPV victims. Thus, in our study, we use mediation models to provide preliminary results exploring the role of resilience and strategic emotional intelligence in the relationship between women's disconnection and rejection (D/R) schema domain and maternal parenting practice among IPV victims. (2) Methods: A total of 48 female survivors of IPV and 48 age-matched women with no prior experience of IPV completed a set of tests examining parenting practices, the D/R domain, resilience and emotional intelligence. (3) Results: IPV victimization was associated with significantly higher rates of negative parenting practices. The D/R domain was found to be a significant predictor of parental autonomy attitude and level of parental competence, and these relationships were fully mediated by resilience with strategic emotional intelligence and resilience, respectively. (4) Conclusions: The results shed light on the under-researched relationship between early maladaptive schemas and parenting behavior in the context of IPV. The implications for clinical practice and further research can be drawn based on the study findings.

Language: en