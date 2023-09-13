|
Citation
de Souza DN, Jarmol M, Bell CA, Marini C, Balcer LJ, Galetta SL, Grossman SN. Brain Sci. 2023; 13(9).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)
DOI
PMID
37759953
PMCID
Abstract
Mitigating the substantial public health impact of concussion is a particularly difficult challenge. This is partly because concussion is a highly prevalent condition, and diagnosis is predominantly symptom-based. Much of contemporary concussion management relies on symptom interpretation and accurate reporting by patients. These types of reports may be influenced by a variety of factors for each individual, such as preexisting mental health conditions, headache disorders, and sleep conditions, among other factors. This can all be contributory to non-specific and potentially misleading clinical manifestations in the aftermath of a concussion. This review aimed to conduct an examination of the existing literature on emerging approaches for objectively evaluating potential concussion, as well as to highlight current gaps in understanding where further research is necessary.
Language: en
Keywords
concussion; traumatic brain injury (TBI); metabolic markers; neuroimaging; vision