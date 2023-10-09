Abstract

A spinal cord injury (SCI) can be a devastating condition in children, with profound implications for their overall health and quality of life. In this review, we aim to provide a concise overview of the key aspects associated with SCIs in the pediatric population. Firstly, we discuss the etiology and epidemiology of SCIs in children, highlighting the diverse range of causes. We explore the unique anatomical and physiological characteristics of the developing spinal cord that contribute to the specific challenges faced by pediatric patients. Next, we delve into the clinical presentation and diagnostic methods, emphasizing the importance of prompt and accurate diagnosis to facilitate appropriate interventions. Furthermore, we approach the multidisciplinary management of pediatric SCIs, encompassing acute medical care, surgical interventions, and ongoing supportive therapies. Finally, we explore emerging research as well as innovative therapies in the field, and we emphasize the need for continued advancements in understanding and treating SCIs in children to improve their functional independence and overall quality of life.

