Abstract

The aim of this retrospective study was to present an epidemiological overview of paediatric nonelectric-scooter-related injuries, focusing on changes in injury mechanism and frequency. A retrospective, descriptive data analysis at a Level I trauma centre, including patients aged from 0 to 18 years injured by riding nonelectric scooters, was performed. The observation period ranged from January 2015 to December 2022. The total study population consisted of 983 (mean age: 7.9 ± 4.0 years) children and adolescents, with most patients being male (800/983; 81.4%). The frequency of nonelectric scooter injuries was relatively consistent over the observation period. Patients sustained mostly minor injuries (lacerations, bone contusions, sprains) (527/983; 53.6%), followed by head injuries (238/983; 24.5%), limb fractures (166/983; 16.9%) and trunk injuries (52/983; 5.3%). However, a few patients sustained severe injuries, including skull fractures (7/238; 2.9%), intracranial haematoma (4/238; 1.7%) or lacerations of abdominal organs (4/52; 7.7%). This study presented a consistently high frequency of scooter injuries in children. Children under 15 years were the most affected by scooter-related injuries. Although most injuries were minor, serious injuries occurred that should not be underestimated. Hence, we emphasise the use of protection gear and recommend raising awareness among parents and children.

Language: en