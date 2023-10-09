Abstract

To date, there is no clinically useful prediction model that is suitable for Japanese pediatric trauma patients. Herein, this study aimed to developed a model for predicting the survival of Japanese pediatric patients with blunt trauma and compare its validity with that of the conventional TRISS model. Patients registered in the Japan Trauma Data Bank were grouped into a derivation cohort (2009-2013) and validation cohort (2014-2018). Logistic regression analysis was performed using the derivation dataset to establish prediction models using age, injury severity, and physiology. The validity of the modified model was evaluated by the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUC). Among 11 predictor models, Model 1 and Model 11 had the best performance (AUC = 0.980). The AUC of all models was lower in patients with survival probability Ps < 0.5 than in patients with Ps ≥ 0.5. The AUC of all models was lower in neonates/infants than in other age categories. Model 11 also had the best performance (AUC = 0.762 and 0.909, respectively) in patients with Ps < 0.5 and neonates/infants. The predictive ability of the newly modified models was not superior to that of the current TRISS model. Our results may be useful to develop a highly accurate prediction model based on the new predictive variables and cutoff values associated with the survival mortality of injured Japanese pediatric patients who are younger and more severely injured by using a nationwide dataset with fewer missing data and added valuables, which can be used to evaluate the age-related physiological and anatomical severity of injured patients.

Language: en