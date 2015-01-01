Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Determine strategies and resources used by VA Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) teams to discuss firearm safety and suicide risk with older veterans and their families or caregivers. Training and resource needs for promoting firearm safety with older veterans were also ascertained.



METHODS: Ten focus groups (N = 37) were conducted virtually in 2022 with HBPC directors and psychologists. Qualitative rapid response coding identified domains and themes within transcripts.



RESULTS: Analysis revealed three major domains: firearm safety, suicide risk, and resources/trainings. Firearm safety themes included discussions during clinical procedures, firearm-related challenges, veteran culture, and barriers and facilitators to effective conversations. Suicide risk themes included assessment procedures, frequency/types of risk conversations, factors related to suicidal ideation/behavior, challenges, and strategies to enhance communication. Resource/training themes included those currently used and perceived needs.



CONCLUSIONS: Participants described strategies for facilitating firearm safety and suicide prevention discussions with older veterans, their families, and caregivers. Using respectful language and attending to values related to firearm ownership were identified as essential. CLINICAL IMPLICATIONS: Additional clinician/staff training/resources are needed for addressing older veteran firearm safety and suicide risk, including how to conduct more effective conversations with older veterans on these topics and better engage families/caregivers in prevention efforts.

Language: en