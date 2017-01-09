Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Intimate partner violence (IPV) remains a critical challenge to HIV prevention and treatment efforts across the globe. We examined recently published (January 9, 2017-January 9, 2023) integrated behavioral interventions designed to address IPV and HIV across the care continuum. RECENT FINDINGS: Fifteen studies (involving n = 10,947 participants) met the inclusion criteria for this review. Majority (n = 13) of studies focused on IPV and HIV prevention whereas two studies addressed IPV and HIV care engagement among women living with HIV. Ten studies were conducted on the African continent representing 5 countries. Most interventions (n = 11) focused on individual-level outcomes among cisgender women although two involved male partners. About half of the interventions reviewed (n = 8) showed effectiveness on both IPV and HIV outcomes compared to control groups. Integrated HIV/IPV interventions are needed to address the synergistic nature of these epidemics among marginalized populations. Future studies should focus on developing and implementing strength-based interventions among people living with HIV, men, transgender people, and Black women in the USA. Additionally, researchers and program managers should consider addressing structural and internalized stigma as potential behavioral mechanisms for improving health among people simultaneously experiencing or at-risk for HIV and IPV.

Language: en