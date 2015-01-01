Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: The purpose of this review is to summarize the current literature regarding youth suicidality (suicidal ideation, suicidal behavior, and completed suicide) in the context of disasters. RECENT FINDINGS: There are fewer studies that examine the effect of disasters on suicidality specifically in children and youth than studies that focus on adults or general population. Numerous studies have reported on the effect of disasters on youth mental health in general without zeroing in on suicide risk. Some variables that have shown to increase suicide risk in children and youth after disasters include female gender, age at the time of disaster exposure, dependence on adults, attachments to places and caregivers, family functioning, and vulnerability to mistreatment. Several studies have demonstrated that youth suicidality fluctuates in response to disasters, at times increasing immediately post-disaster and at other times decreasing immediately post-disaster followed by an increase later. Exposure to natural disasters (e.g., earthquakes, typhoons, hurricanes, wildfires, and extremes of temperature and humidity), man-made disasters (e.g., armed conflict, global warming, and pollution), and unique disasters (e.g., the COVID-19 pandemic) have had significant impact on suicidality in children and adolescents. Although there are several promising interventions to mitigate the post-disaster suicide risk among youth, there is no consensus on a single intervention that is superior to others. More research is needed to study youth suicide risk in the context of disasters and develop culturally appropriate and evidence-based interventions.

