Abstract

Emergency response plays a critical role in mitigating the impact of disasters and ensuring public safety. Understanding a city's capability for emergency response is vital for effective disaster management and urban planning. This paper describes a comprehensive geospatial dataset that assesses the emergency response capability of cities in Portugal based on their urban infrastructure, accounting for the number of hospitals, police stations, fire department units, and metro/railway stations. These infrastructures are essential for attending to victims, mitigating emergency situations, and performing rescue operations. Besides that, the GeoJSON definitions of all Portuguese cities are also provided in the dataset, which were used to compute the number of the target facilities based on data from OpenStreetMap. The potential applications of this dataset are numerous, ranging from urban planning and resource allocation to disaster response strategy development. Moreover, it indicates where public investments are most required, especially when combined with others continuously updated public datasets with incidents in urban areas.

Language: en