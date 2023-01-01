|
Schmitt SA, Paes TM, Duncan RJ, Vandell DL. Dev. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
37768603
This study examined the extent to which early cumulative risk predicts a range of behavioral and psychological outcomes (i.e., depression, future orientation, risky behavior, educational attainment, and socioeconomic outcomes) measured at ages 15 and 26 and whether executive function (EF) and/or behavioral regulation mediated and/or moderated these associations. Data for this study came from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Study of Early Child Care and Youth Development and included a sample of 1,364 participants (52% male) born in 1991 and followed through age 26.
Language: en