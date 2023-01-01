|
Gonzales-Backen MA, Bámaca MY, Bermudez DL, Iturriaga VF. Dev. Psychol. 2023; 59(10): 1921-1932.
37768623
The current study examines the role of ethnic-racial socialization (ERS) and maternal autonomy granting in predicting ethnic-racial identity (ERI) exploration, resolution, and affirmation trajectories in a sample of Mexican-origin girls (N = 338) in early and middle adolescence at Wave 1. Latent growth curve analyses showed significant growth in ERI exploration, resolution, and affirmation over 3.5 years. ERS, autonomy granting, and their interaction were associated with ERI trajectories.
