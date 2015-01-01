|
Citation
|
Tu KC, Tau ENT, Chen NC, Chang MC, Yu TC, Wang CC, Liu CF, Kuo CL. Diagnostics (Basel) 2023; 13(18).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37761383
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Numerous mortality prediction tools are currently available to assist patients with moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). However, an algorithm that utilizes various machine learning methods and employs diverse combinations of features to identify the most suitable predicting outcomes of brain injury patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) has not yet been well-established.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mortality; machine learning; artificial intelligence; traumatic brain injury; computer-assisted system; intensive care unit