BACKGROUND: Numerous mortality prediction tools are currently available to assist patients with moderate to severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). However, an algorithm that utilizes various machine learning methods and employs diverse combinations of features to identify the most suitable predicting outcomes of brain injury patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) has not yet been well-established.



METHOD: Between January 2016 and December 2021, we retrospectively collected data from the electronic medical records of Chi Mei Medical Center, comprising 2260 TBI patients admitted to the ICU. A total of 42 features were incorporated into the analysis using four different machine learning models, which were then segmented into various feature combinations. The predictive performance was assessed using the area under the curve (AUC) of the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve and validated using the Delong test.



RESULT: The AUC for each model under different feature combinations ranged from 0.877 (logistic regression with 14 features) to 0.921 (random forest with 22 features). The Delong test indicated that the predictive performance of the machine learning models is better than that of traditional tools such as APACHE II and SOFA scores.



CONCLUSION: Our machine learning training demonstrated that the predictive accuracy of the LightGBM is better than that of APACHE II and SOFA scores. These features are readily available on the first day of patient admission to the ICU. By integrating this model into the clinical platform, we can offer clinicians an immediate prognosis for the patient, thereby establishing a bridge for educating and communicating with family members.

