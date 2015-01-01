Abstract

Ocular injuries are common in the emergency department, and they are the most frequent cause of noncongenital monocular blindness in children and adults. Systematic evaluation and management of ocular trauma patients will ensure these patients have the best chance for a favorable final visual outcome. This review provides evidence-based recommendations for the diagnosis, treatment, and disposition of patients with traumatic ocular injuries, including retrobulbar hemorrhage, traumatic hyphema, open globe injuries, ocular chemical burns, and corneal abrasions. The use of bedside ultrasound, antibiotics, cycloplegics, steroids, antifibrinolytics, and patching are also discussed.

