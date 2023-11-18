|
Rathnayake JC, Mat Pozian N, Carroll JA, King J. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(18).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37761683
Despite the Australian Government's attempts to reduce domestic violence (DV) incidences, impediments within the social and health systems and current interventions designed to identify DV victims may be contributing to female victims' reluctance to disclose DV experiences to their primary healthcare providers. This scoping review aimed to provide the state of evidence regarding reluctance to disclose DV incidents, symptoms and comorbidities that patients present to healthcare providers, current detection systems and interventions in clinical settings, and recommendations to generate more effective responses to DV.
Language: en
domestic violence; nurses; female victims; general practitioners; midwives; primary healthcare