|
Citation
|
Calvet X, Cantera LM. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(18).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37761693
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Sexual violence is an understudied issue in the population of gay and bisexual men, although the existing articles to date demonstrate that it is a problem that merits public attention. This study aims to approach the problem of invisibility around the matter, as well as presenting a number of variables that have been usually overlooked in Spanish research or have not been assessed at all. Lifetime sexual victimization, sociodemographic characteristics, situational characteristics and social support were examined among 550 gay and bisexual males living in Spain using a self-administrated questionnaire.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Spain; victimization; intimate partner violence; sexual violence; bisexual; gay; transsexual