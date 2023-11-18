|
Brühl M, Hmida J, Tomschi F, Cucchi D, Wirtz DC, Strauss AC, Hilberg T. Healthcare (Basel) 2023; 11(18).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37761740
Prolonged gaze at a smartphone is characterized by pronounced flexion of the cervical spine and is associated with health risks. In addition, it is suspected that smartphone distraction could lead to gait changes. Therefore, the aim of this study was to detect smartphone-associated postural changes at thoracic and lumbar levels as well as gait changes. Spinal analysis was performed prospectively in 21 healthy men using the DIERS 4Dmotion(®)Lab in a controlled crossover design to evaluate posture-associated parameters while standing and walking. The examination sequence provided three randomized gaze directions: GN = Gaze Neutral; S1H = Smartphone one-handed; S2H = Smartphone two-handed.
biomechanics; motor control; gait analyses; mobile; spine; surface topography; treadmill