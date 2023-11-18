Abstract

Sound waves generate acoustic resonance energy that penetrates deeply and safely into body areas normal mechanical vibrations cannot reach. The sonic balance pad utilizes these sound waves to create an optimal musculoskeletal response. The purpose of this study was to investigate the effects of a 4-week ankle stabilization exercise program using a sonic balance pad on proprioceptive sense and balance ability in individuals with ankle instability. This study was conducted as a randomized control-group pre-and post-test design in 30 participants (21 females and 9 males) who had experienced an ankle fracture or sprain within the last 5 years or who scored 11 points or more on The Identification of Functional Ankle Instability. The ankle stabilization exercise program was conducted for 4 weeks in the experimental group (n = 15), to which sonic pads were applied, and the control group (n = 15), to which balance pads were applied. All participants were assessed for their intrinsic proprioceptive sense of dorsiflexion and plantarflexion, static balance test, dynamic balance test, and long jump test were measured before and after 4 weeks as dependent variables. After 4 weeks of training, a significant difference was shown in the right dorsiflexion error (Balance pad = PRE: 2.47 ± 0.92; POST: 2.33 ± 1.40, Sonic pad = PRE: 3.27 ± 1.39; POST: 1.20 ± 0.77) and the left plantar flexion error (Balance pad = PRE: 2.00 ± 1.36; POST: 2.73 ± 1.22, Sonic pad = PRE: 3.53 ± 1.25; POST: 2.20 ± 1.01) (p < 0.05) between the experimental and control groups in the proprioception test. In the static balance test, there was no significant difference between the experimental and control groups during the pre, post, and variation stages. However, in the Y-Balance test, which is one of the dynamic balance tests, there was a significant difference between the experimental and control groups at various points, including anterior left (Balance pad = PRE: 72.85 ± 19.95; POST: 63.41 ± 8.66, Sonic pad = PRE: 68.16 ± 6.38; POST: 76.17 ± 3.67), posteromedial right (Balance pad = PRE: 78.59 ± 15.34; POST: 81.41 ± 10.37, Sonic pad = PRE: 86.33 ± 16.44; POST: 102.23 ± 11.53), posteromedial left (Balance pad = PRE: 78.00 ± 16.99; POST: 83.36 ± 10.15, Sonic pad = PRE: 88.96 ± 19.92; POST: 102.45 ± 12.98), posterolateral right (Balance pad = PRE: 78.16 ± 14.33; POST: 82.61 ± 10.73, Sonic pad = PRE: 87.95 ± 17.51; POST: 101.34 ± 15.37), and posterolateral left (Balance pad = PRE: 80.86 ± 14.96; POST: 81.31 ± 7.16, Sonic pad = PRE: 91.23 ± 17.35; POST: 104.18 ± 11.78) (p < 0.05). Moreover, in the single-leg long jump test, which is another dynamic balance test, the experimental group (Sonic pad = PRE: 100.27 ± 29.00; POST: 116.80 ± 28.86) also demonstrated a significant difference in the right single-leg long jump compared to the control group (Balance pad = PRE: 91.87 ± 17.74; POST: 97.67 ± 17.70) (p < 0.05). When a sonic balance pad using sound waves was applied in addition to a 4-week ankle stabilization exercise program for participants with ankle stability, it helped to improve proprioception and dynamic balance ability.

Language: en