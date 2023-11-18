Abstract

(1) Background: This study examined the differences in changes in physical function with and without falls after daycare use among frail older adults with long-term care insurance (LTCI). (2) Methods: In this retrospective cohort study, 82 of 96 consecutive daycare center users met the inclusion criteria. The participants were divided into two groups based on the presence or absence of falls 6-12 months after use. Participant characteristics in the fall and non-fall groups and physical function at baseline and six months in each group were compared. Using analysis of covariance, we analyzed physical function and its changes between the two groups, and cut-off values were calculated using receiver operating characteristic curves. (3) Results: Gait speed, timed up-and-go test, and 30 s chair stand test (CS30) improved significantly over six months in the no-fall group (n = 70) and all participants (n = 82) (p < 0.01). Gait speed in the fall group (n = 12) improved significantly over six months (p = 0.04). The fall group had significantly lower adjusted ΔCS30 scores than the no-fall group (p = 0.03), with a cutoff value of 2 (p = 0.024). (4) Conclusions: In older adults with LTCI, physical function with and without falls after daycare use differed by ΔCS30, with a cutoff value of 2.

Language: en