Citation
Gao Q, Tang W, Yang Y, Fu E. Heliyon 2023; 9(10): e20366.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37767488
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Although previous studies have noted that emotional intelligence (EI) might be a significant protective factor for aggressive behavior, the specific mechanisms involved is largely unknown. Based on the General Aggressive Model, this cross-sectional study aims to investigate whether EI will influence aggressive behavior through the mediating roles of positive affect (PA) and negative affect (NA).
Language: en
Keywords
Mediation analysis; Aggressive behaviors; Emotional intelligence; Negative affect; Positive affect; Primary school student