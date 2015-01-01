SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Gao Q, Tang W, Yang Y, Fu E. Heliyon 2023; 9(10): e20366.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.heliyon.2023.e20366

PMID

37767488

PMCID

PMC10520831

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although previous studies have noted that emotional intelligence (EI) might be a significant protective factor for aggressive behavior, the specific mechanisms involved is largely unknown. Based on the General Aggressive Model, this cross-sectional study aims to investigate whether EI will influence aggressive behavior through the mediating roles of positive affect (PA) and negative affect (NA).

METHODS: A total of 410 primary school students (45.4% females; M(age) = 10.35, SD = 0.48, range from 10 to 11 years) from Shenzhen, China, completed questionnaires on EI, aggressive behavior, PA, and NA. SPSS 22.0 was used for reliability test and correlation analysis, and (Hayes, 2013) [1] PROCESS macro (Model 6) was used to examine the multiple mediation model.

RESULTS: The results show that (a) EI was negatively associated with children's aggressive behavior; (b) NA partially mediated the link between EI and aggressive behavior in children, and (c) PA and NA sequentially mediated the above link.

CONCLUSION: This study would not only deepen our understanding of how EI is associated with aggressive behavior but also provide valuable suggestions for teachers and parents to more effectively prevent and intervene children's aggressive behavior.


Language: en

Keywords

Mediation analysis; Aggressive behaviors; Emotional intelligence; Negative affect; Positive affect; Primary school student

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print