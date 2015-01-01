|
Citation
|
Karlén MH, Nilsson T. Hist. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37766546
|
Abstract
|
This study illustrates the impact on forensic psychiatric investigations (FPI) of time-specific scientific theories and moral normative considerations. A comparative historical perspective illustrates historical FPI procedures (i.e.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
gender; Sweden; 1930s; Forensic psychiatric investigations; matched case study; partner homicide