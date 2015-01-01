|
Citation
|
Nimse A, Patel N, Pardiwala D. Indian J. Orthop. 2023; 57(10): 1565-1574.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Medknow Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37766945
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Anterior shoulder instability due to labral tears in the dominant arm of cricket fast bowlers can be particularly disabling and results in significant match time loss. This often follows injuries sustained during fielding and training, although micro-instability following repetitive throwing progressing to overt anterior shoulder instability is also known. To ensure ball release speeds of over 140 km/h with different ball variations, these athletes require not only physical fitness and technical skill, but also a completely stable shoulder.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Review; Anterior shoulder dislocation; Anterior shoulder instability; Anterior shoulder stabilization; Bankart repair; Current concepts; Recent trends; Rehab; Return to play; Return to sport