BACKGROUND: Anterior shoulder instability due to labral tears in the dominant arm of cricket fast bowlers can be particularly disabling and results in significant match time loss. This often follows injuries sustained during fielding and training, although micro-instability following repetitive throwing progressing to overt anterior shoulder instability is also known. To ensure ball release speeds of over 140 km/h with different ball variations, these athletes require not only physical fitness and technical skill, but also a completely stable shoulder.



METHODS: A literature search of "MEDLINE", "SPORT DISCUSS", and "GOOGLE SCHOLAR" was done to identify relevant articles published till the year 2023.



RESULTS: A treatment approach that involves anatomic restoration of the shoulder via an arthroscopic Bankart capsulo-labral repair, followed by functional and biomechanical restoration via rehabilitation is the most predictable method to ensure a successful return to pre-injury fast-bowling status. A post-operative rehabilitation program that ensures a quick return to fast bowling without disrupting the surgical repair is crucial. Timely integration of exercises to recruit and strengthen the kinetic chain used for bowling and throwing plays a key role in this faster recovery. This current review provides a phase-wise, evidence-based rehabilitation guideline for return to competitive cricket after arthroscopic Bankart repair in a fast bowler. This review also highlights a structured return to bowling, throwing, and fielding program with a clinical decision-making process.



CONCLUSION: Exercise selection at an early stage that does not compromise the healing tissue, and timely integration of workouts to recruit and strengthen the kinetic chain used for bowling and throwing is the key strategy to allow faster recovery. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s43465-023-00931-5.

