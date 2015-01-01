Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Injury surveillance is an important part of injury risk reduction in the sporting population. This study describes the type, side (dominant or non-dominant), occurrence, impact, activity of onset, and severity of foot and ankle injuries in elite South African male and female cricketers.



METHODS: Foot and ankle injuries sustained by elite cricket players between 2018 and 2021, obtained from the records of Cricket South Africa, were descriptively analysed.



RESULTS: A total of 104 foot and ankle injuries in 82 players were recorded. The majority (n = 100; 96%) of injuries were on the non-dominant side. Bowling (n = 31; 30%) and fielding (n = 20; 19%) contributed to most injuries. The majority were first-time (n = 83; 80%) and non-impact injuries (n = 62; 60%). Fifty percent (n = 52) of injuries rendered players unable to participate in at least one match or practice session. Lateral ankle ligament injury was the most common injury sustained (n = 36; 35%).



CONCLUSION: The findings from this study can inform future researchers and assist healthcare service needs relating to injury risk reduction and management programmes. Effective rehabilitation programmes may reduce the risk of reinjury. Ideally, these programmes need to be role specific.

