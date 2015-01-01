Abstract

BACKGROUND: An increase in the on-field intensity in modern cricket, results in an increased number of player injuries. Integration and easy access to professional physiotherapy, technology, rehab protocols, and mental/physical conditioning aid in early return to sports in the injured; however, at the grassroots, these facilities may not be available with untrained support staff and limited funds. Injuries can go unnoticed and, therefore, there is a need for an easy process of identification and documentation of such injuries. We devised a questionnaire-based survey to evaluate its effectiveness at the junior level of professional cricket.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: An Online self-administered questionnaire was prepared and the link was given to active Union Territory Cricket Academy (UTCA), Chandigarh, cricketers of any gender between 15 and 35 years of age, through different online platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram and emails, for the submission of their responses.



RESULTS: The questionnaire was administered to 98 participants out of which 77 participants' responses were evaluated (41 males and 36 females). 74/77 participants were below 30 years of age. There were 18 wicketkeepers, 33 bowlers and 26 batsmen as per their major role in the team. 37/77 cricketers (20 males, 17 females) had injuries during the previous 2 years; this included 17 bowlers, 11 batsmen and 9 wicketkeepers. The most common body part injured in the survey were fingers (12) followed by the back (7). The amount of training time lost, reported in the survey ranged from a week up to 1 year.



CONCLUSION: Online surveys could be the first step to accumulating data and making initial player profiles, starting even at junior levels of cricket. Further detailed evaluations may be performed after this, and coaches and administrators could potentially profile cricket injuries and identify chronic issues. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s43465-023-00995-3.

Language: en