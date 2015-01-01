|
Kumar P, Geetika, Dadra A, Patel S, Dhillon MS. Indian J. Orthop. 2023; 57(10): 1619-1622.
BACKGROUND: An increase in the on-field intensity in modern cricket, results in an increased number of player injuries. Integration and easy access to professional physiotherapy, technology, rehab protocols, and mental/physical conditioning aid in early return to sports in the injured; however, at the grassroots, these facilities may not be available with untrained support staff and limited funds. Injuries can go unnoticed and, therefore, there is a need for an easy process of identification and documentation of such injuries. We devised a questionnaire-based survey to evaluate its effectiveness at the junior level of professional cricket.
Questionnaire; Rehabilitation; Cricket injuries; Batsmen; Bowler; Cricket; Physiotherapy; Wicket keeper