Liautard M, Magny R, Houzé P, Deguette C, Alcaraz E, Douaouria S, Gorgiard C, Labat L, Dufayet L. Int. J. Legal Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
37768350
INTRODUCTION: Proactive drug facilitated crime (DFC) is the administration of psychoactive substances (PAS) for criminal purposes without the victim's knowledge or by force. In Paris, France, patients who report suspected proactive DFC to the police are examined at the Department of Forensic Medicine (DFM) of the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital. Preventively blood and urine samples are collected but not systematically analyzed by the judicial authority. We aimed to assess the proportion of probable proactive DFC in patients examined at the Hôtel-Dieu DFM following a police report for suspected proactive DFC.
Language: en
Drug-facilitated sexual assault (DFSA); Chemical submission; Drug-facilitated crime (DFC); Forensic toxicology; Spiking