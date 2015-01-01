Abstract

Falls, fall injury, death from falls, and fear of falling are highly prevalent specters in the lives of older adults and cost the US billions of dollars annually.1 Research has documented recent increases in mortality attributed to falls,2, 3 yet it remains unclear how these trends vary by geography, season, and place of death. Understanding such epidemiology is necessary to describe risk factors in the geriatric population and inform work toward fall prevention. In this study, we sought to examine death certificate data from 1999 to 2020 to understand recent trends in fall mortality among older adults.

Language: en