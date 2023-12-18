Abstract

The purpose of this study is to examine how physical function, physical activity, and sleep are related to depressive symptoms in older adults using a nonlinear model. The participants were 283 Korean older adults aged 65 and older who met the study inclusion criteria. Depressive symptoms were measured using the shortened version of the Geriatric Depression Scale in Korean (SGDS-K). Physical activity and sleep time were objectively quantified by continuously monitoring participants over 20 consecutive days using a triaxial accelerometer. Physical function was evaluated using five distinct measurements: grip strength, gait speed, the Timed Up and Go Test (TUG), the Six-Minute Walk Test (SMWT), and the Five Times Sit to Stand Test (FTSST). The SMWT, gait speed, and MVPA exhibited a nonlinear relationship with depressive symptoms. However, other physical functions showed linear relationships. Also, sleep time showed a U-shaped trend starting at approximately 390 min. After adjusting for age, sex, drinking, and smoking in the logistic regression model, SMWT, MVPA, and sleep time were significantly associated with depressive symptoms. The outcomes highlight the importance of considering multiple factors in understanding depression among the elderly, particularly the intricate interactions between these elements and biological rhythms.

