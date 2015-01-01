Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Adults sustaining a traumatic brain injury (TBI) are at risk of sleep disturbances during their recovery, including when such an injury requires hospitalization. However, the sleep-wake profile, and internal and external factors that may interfere with sleep initiation/maintenance in hospitalized TBI patients are poorly understood. This review aimed to: (1) identify/summarize the existing evidence regarding sleep and sleep measurements in TBI adults receiving around-the-clock care in a hospital or during inpatient rehabilitation, and (2) identify internal/external factors linked to poor sleep in this context.



METHODS: A scoping review was conducted in accordance with the PRISMA Scoping Review Extension guidelines. A search was conducted in MEDLINE, PsycINFO, CINAHL, and Web of Science databases.



RESULTS: Thirty relevant studies were identified. The most common sleep variables that were put forth in the studies to characterize sleep during hospitalization were nighttime sleep time (mean = 6.5 hours; range: 5.2-8.9 hours), wake after sleep onset (87.1 minutes; range: 30.4-180 minutes), and sleep efficiency (mean = 72.9%; range: 33%-96%) using mainly actigraphy, polysomnography, and questionnaires (eg, the sleep-wake disturbance item of the Delirium Rating Scale or the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index). Twenty-four studies (80%) suggested that hospitalized TBI patients do not get sufficient nighttime sleep, based on the general recommendations for adults (7-9 hours per night). Sleep disruptions during hospitalization were found to be associated to several internal factors including TBI severity, cognitive status, and analgesia intake. External and modifiable factors, such as noise, light, and patient care, were consistently associated with sleep disruptions in this context.



CONCLUSION: Although the literature on sleep disturbances in hospitalized TBI patients has been increasing in recent years, many gaps in knowledge remain, including phenotypes and risk factors. Identifying these factors could help clinicians better understand the multiple sources of TBI patients' sleep difficulties and intervene accordingly.

Language: en