Varty M, Mines M, DelMonte JA, Ratliff B. J. Nurses Prof. Dev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
37769007
Abstract
Prior studies assessing workplace violence educational interventions have found positive outcomes including increased frontline staff confidence and reduced restraint utilization. An electronic, evidenced-based educational module was provided to frontline staff across a large healthcare system in response to a gap found during analysis of workplace violence prevention initiatives. This quality improvement project found that education can be feasibly implemented across large healthcare organizations to improve frontline staff vigilance and awareness of workplace violence risks.
