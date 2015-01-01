SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Varty M, Mines M, DelMonte JA, Ratliff B. J. Nurses Prof. Dev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/NND.0000000000000966

PMID

37769007

Abstract

Prior studies assessing workplace violence educational interventions have found positive outcomes including increased frontline staff confidence and reduced restraint utilization. An electronic, evidenced-based educational module was provided to frontline staff across a large healthcare system in response to a gap found during analysis of workplace violence prevention initiatives. This quality improvement project found that education can be feasibly implemented across large healthcare organizations to improve frontline staff vigilance and awareness of workplace violence risks.


Language: en
