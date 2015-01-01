Abstract

CONTEXT: Wildland firefighters (WLFFs) are at an increased risk of health conditions, injuries, and illnesses related to sustained levels of intense physical activity. The purpose of this study was to identify and explore the current attitudes and beliefs of WLFFs regarding health services.



METHODS: We used consensual qualitative research (CQR) design for this study. Participants engaged in an online, semi-structured interview.



RESULTS: We identified four domains: 1) risk mitigation strategies, 2) culture of fire services, 3) access to healthcare services, and 4) identification of healthcare gap.



CONCLUSIONS: Access to occupational health services for WLFFs is readily available in the form of emergency medical care. However, a lack of regular access to physical medicine and the continuation of care beyond acute treatment was apparent.

Language: en