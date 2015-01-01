SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Glenn SD, Turrisi RJ, Richards VL, Russell MA, Mallett KA. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)

DOI

10.15288/jsad.23-00063

PMID

37768675

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Utilize a dual-process decision-making model to examine the longitudinal associations between alcohol-induced blackouts (blackouts) and alcohol use disorder (AUD) risk symptoms among college student drinkers.

METHOD: Undergraduate drinkers (N = 2,024; 56% female; 87% White; 5% Hispanic) at a large northeastern university completed online surveys each semester during their first (T1, T2), second (T3, T4), third (T5, T6), and fourth (T7, T8) years of college (87% retention across the study). Path analyses were examined testing the longitudinal associations between T1 willingness to experience a blackout, T1 intentions to avoid a blackout, T2-T8 drinking, T2-T8 blackouts, and T8 AUD risk symptoms. Hypotheses 1-2 tested the associations between T1 willingness, T1 intentions, T2-T8 drinking, and T2-T8 blackouts. Hypothesis 3 tested the associations between T2-T8 drinking, T2-T8 blackouts, and T8 AUD risk symptoms.

RESULTS: Students experienced an average of 8 (SD = 8) blackouts during college. Approximately 1,457 (88.8%) of participants reported experiencing 1 of 8 AUD risk symptoms. T1 willingness was positively associated with T2-T8 blackouts. T2-T8 drinking and T2-T8 blackouts were positively associated with T8 AUD risk symptoms. T1 willingness significantly indirectly impacted T8 AUD risk symptoms through its association with T2-T8 blackouts.

CONCLUSIONS: Results estimated that, on average, college student drinkers experienced 8 blackouts across 4 years of college and 88% of participants reported experiencing at least one symptom of AUD in the last semester of college. Willingness to experience a blackout influenced students' AUD risk symptoms through the number of blackouts they experienced throughout college.


Language: en

Keywords

alcohol use disorder symptoms; alcohol-induced blackouts; college student drinkers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print