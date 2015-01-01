Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Utilize a dual-process decision-making model to examine the longitudinal associations between alcohol-induced blackouts (blackouts) and alcohol use disorder (AUD) risk symptoms among college student drinkers.



METHOD: Undergraduate drinkers (N = 2,024; 56% female; 87% White; 5% Hispanic) at a large northeastern university completed online surveys each semester during their first (T1, T2), second (T3, T4), third (T5, T6), and fourth (T7, T8) years of college (87% retention across the study). Path analyses were examined testing the longitudinal associations between T1 willingness to experience a blackout, T1 intentions to avoid a blackout, T2-T8 drinking, T2-T8 blackouts, and T8 AUD risk symptoms. Hypotheses 1-2 tested the associations between T1 willingness, T1 intentions, T2-T8 drinking, and T2-T8 blackouts. Hypothesis 3 tested the associations between T2-T8 drinking, T2-T8 blackouts, and T8 AUD risk symptoms.



RESULTS: Students experienced an average of 8 (SD = 8) blackouts during college. Approximately 1,457 (88.8%) of participants reported experiencing 1 of 8 AUD risk symptoms. T1 willingness was positively associated with T2-T8 blackouts. T2-T8 drinking and T2-T8 blackouts were positively associated with T8 AUD risk symptoms. T1 willingness significantly indirectly impacted T8 AUD risk symptoms through its association with T2-T8 blackouts.



CONCLUSIONS: Results estimated that, on average, college student drinkers experienced 8 blackouts across 4 years of college and 88% of participants reported experiencing at least one symptom of AUD in the last semester of college. Willingness to experience a blackout influenced students' AUD risk symptoms through the number of blackouts they experienced throughout college.

