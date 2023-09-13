Abstract

We aimed to evaluate the impact of polypharmacy on the risk of having a fall in older persons with HIV (PWH). PWH at least 50 years of age who were seen at our institution from September 2012 to August 2017 were included. Unique participants were selected for either a case or control cohort depending on the presence of a documented fall during the study time period. Demographics, HIV-related measures, VACS score, number of medications, as well as the impact of taking benzodiazepines and opioids were compared between the two cohorts. Fall was documented for 637 patients compared to 1534 without a fall during the same time period. Multivariable logistic regression revealed that the total number of medications, having a higher VACS score, taking an opioid, being female sex assigned at birth, and having a lower nadir CD4 count were significantly associated with higher odds of having a fall. In this cohort of older PWH, taking a higher number of non-ARV medications significantly increased the odds of having a fall. In addition, taking an opioid resulted in the highest odds of having a fall. These results suggest the importance of deprescribing and addressing opioid use in reducing the risk of having a fall in older PWH.

Language: en