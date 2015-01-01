Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Understanding the legacy of slavery in the United States is crucial for engaging in anti-racism that challenges racial health inequities' root causes. However, few medical educational curricula exist to guide this process. We created a workshop illustrating key historical themes pertaining to this legacy and grounded in critical race theory.



METHODS: During a preclinical psychiatry block, a second-year medical school class, divided into three groups of 50-60, attended the workshop, which comprised a 90-minute lecture, 30-minute break, and 60-minute small-group debriefing. Afterwards, participants completed an evaluation assessing self-reported knowledge, attitudes and beliefs, and satisfaction with the workshop.



RESULTS: One hundred eighty students watched the lecture, 15 attended small-group debriefings, and 132 completed the survey. Seventy-six percent (100) reported receiving no, very little, or some prior exposure to the legacy of slavery in American medicine and psychiatry. Over 80% agreed or strongly agreed that the workshop made them more aware of this legacy and that the artwork, photographs, storytelling, and media (videos) facilitated learning. Qualitative feedback highlighted how the workshop improved students' knowledge about the legacy of slavery's presence in medicine and psychiatry. However, students criticized the lecture's scripted approach and requested more discussion, dialogue, interaction, and connection of this history to anti-racist action they could engage in now.



DISCUSSION: Though this workshop improved awareness of the legacy of slavery, students criticized its structure and approach. When teaching this legacy, medical schools should consider expanding content, ensuring opportunities for discussion in safe spaces, and connecting it to immediate anti-racist action.



Keywords: Human trafficking;

Language: en