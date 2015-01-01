Abstract

Background and Objectives: The epidemiological pattern of the hip fracture burden attributable to falls in Central European countries is still insufficiently known. The aim of this study was to assess the regional and national trends of hip fractures due to falls in Central Europe from 1990 to 2019.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Using the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2019 study, this descriptive epidemiological study presents trends in incidence of and Years Lived with Disability (YLDs) from hip fractures due to falls in the region of Central Europe. All estimates (age- and sex-specific rates, and age-standardized rates) were expressed per 100,000. A joinpoint regression analysis was used to assess trends: the average annual percent change (AAPC) with a corresponding 95% confidence interval (95% CI) was calculated.



RESULTS: Among all new cases of hip fracture in the population as a whole in Central Europe in 2019, 3.9% in males and 7.0% in females were attributable to falls, while the share of hip fractures due to falls in the population aged 70 and over was 16.9% in males and 20.0% in females. About 400,000 new cases of hip fracture due to falls occurred in the Central European region in 2019 (220,000 among males and 160,000 among females), resulting in 55,000 YLDs (32,000 in females and 22,000 in males). About one-third of all new cases (59,326 in males and 72,790 in females) and YLDs (8585 in males, and 10,622 in females) of hip fractures due to falls were recorded in Poland. From 1990 to 2019, the age-standardized incidence rates of hip fracture due to falls showed a decreasing tendency in females (AAPC = -1.1%), and an increasing tendency in males (AAPC = 0.1%). Both in males and females, YLDs rates of hip fracture due to falls in the Central European region decreased (AAPC = -1.6% and AAPC = -2.4%, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Hip fracture due to falls represents an important health issue in the Central European region, although incidences and YLDs declined in the most recent decades. However, further efforts to reduce the burden of hip fractures attributed to falls are needed.

