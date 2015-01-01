Abstract

Background and Objective: About 14 million people will likely suffer a traumatic brain injury (TBI) per year by 2050 in sub-Saharan Africa. Studying TBI characteristics and their relation to outcomes can identify initiatives to improve TBI prevention and care. The objective of this study was to define the features and outcomes of TBI patients seen over a 1-year period in a level-I trauma centre in Cameroon.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Data on demographics, causes, clinical aspects, and discharge status were collected over a period of 12 months. The Glasgow Outcome Scale-Extended (GOSE) and the Quality-of-Life Questionnaire after Brain Injury (QoLIBRI) were used to evaluate outcomes six months after TBI. Comparisons between two categorical variables were done using Pearson's chi-square test.



RESULTS: A total of 160 TBI patients participated in the study. The age group 15-45 years was most represented (78%). Males were more affected (90%). A low educational level was seen in 122 (76%) cases. Road traffic incidents (RTI) (85%), assaults (7.5%), and falls (2.5%) were the main causes of TBI, with professional bike riders being frequently involved (27%). Only 15 patients were transported to the hospital by ambulance, and 14 of these were from a referring hospital. CT-imaging was performed in 78% of cases, and intracranial traumatic abnormalities were identified in 64% of cases. Financial constraints (93%) was the main reason for not performing a CT scan. Forty-six (33%) patients were discharged against medical advice (DAMA) due to financial constraints. Mortality was 14% (22/160) and high in patients with severe TBI (46%). DAMA had poor outcomes with QoLIBRI. Only four patients received post-injury physical therapy services.



CONCLUSIONS: TBI in Cameroon mainly results from RTIs and commonly affects young adult males. Lack of pre-hospital care, financial constraints limiting both CT scanning and medical care, and a lack of acute physiotherapy services likely influenced care and outcomes adversely.

Language: en