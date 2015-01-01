|
Background and Objectives: The global population is undergoing rapid aging, resulting in an increase in geriatric syndromes and hidden health issues such as elder abuse. However, the prevalence of elder abuse varies across different settings. The objective of this study is to determine the prevalence and factors associated with elder abuse at the outpatient department of a super-tertiary care hospital in northern Thailand.
frailty; violence; psychological abuse; elder abuse; super-tertiary care