Journal Article

Citation

Baldini V, Stefano RD, Rindi LV, Ahmed AO, Koola MM, Solmi M, Papola D, De Ronchi D, Barbui C, Ostuzzi G. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 329: e115488.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.psychres.2023.115488

PMID

37769371

Abstract

Assessing and managing suicide behaviors is highly relevant to individuals with schizophrenia spectrum disorders. Our study aims to assess the association between adverse childhood experiences and suicidal behaviors in individuals with schizophrenia spectrum disorders. We included observational studies comparing the probability of suicide behaviors in adults with schizophrenia spectrum disorders exposed and unexposed to adverse childhood experiences. Odds ratio estimates were obtained by pooling data using a random-effects pairwise meta-analysis. Standardized criteria were used to assess the strength of the association of the pooled estimate. We found 21 eligible studies reporting outcomes for 6257 individuals from 11 countries. The primary outcome revealed an association between any suicidal behavior and adverse childhood experiences, which resulted "highly suggestive" according to validated Umbrella Criteria. Similarly, a positive association was confirmed for suicidal ideation and suicide attempt and for any subtype of adverse childhood experience. This meta-analysis showed that exposure to adverse childhood experiences strongly increases the probability of suicide behaviors in people with schizophrenia spectrum disorders.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Schizophrenia; Childhood trauma

