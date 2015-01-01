Abstract

The vulnerable road users (VRUs), being small and exhibiting random movements, increase the difficulty of object detection of the autonomous emergency braking system for vulnerable road users AEBS-VRUs, with their behaviors highly random. To overcome existing problems of AEBS-VRU object detection, an enhanced YOLOv5 algorithm is proposed. While the Complete Intersection over Union-Loss (CIoU-Loss) and Distance Intersection over Union-Non-Maximum Suppression (DIoU-NMS) are fused to improve the model's convergent speed, the algorithm also incorporates a minor object detection layer to increase the performance of VRU detection. A dataset for complex AEBS-VRUS scenarios is established based on existing datasets such as Caltech, nuScenes, and Penn-Fudan, and the model is trained using migration learning based on the PyTorch framework. A number of comparative experiments using models such as YOLOv6, YOLOv7, YOLOv8 and YOLOx are carried out. The results of the comparative evaluation show that the proposed improved YOLO5 algorithm has the best overall performance in terms of efficiency, accuracy and timeliness of target detection.

Language: en