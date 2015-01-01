Abstract

Due to the characteristics of multibody (MB) and finite element (FE) digital human body models (HBMs), the reconstruction of running pedestrians (RPs) remains a major challenge in traffic accidents (TAs) and new innovative methods are needed. This study presents a novel approach for reconstructing moving pedestrian TAs based on a humanoid robot method to improve the accuracy of analyzing dynamic vehicle-pedestrian collision accidents. Firstly, we applied the theory of humanoid robots to the corresponding joints and centroids of the TNO HBM and implemented the pedestrian running process. Secondly, we used rigid-flexible coupling HBMs to build pedestrians, which can not only simulate running but also analyze human injuries. Then, we validated the feasibility of the RP reconstruction method by comparing the simulated dynamics with the pedestrian in the accident. Next, we extracted the velocity and posture of the pedestrian at the moment of collision and further validated the modeling method through a comparison of human injuries and forensic autopsy results. Finally, by comparing two other cases, we can conclude that there are relative errors in both the pedestrian injury results and the rest position. This comparative analysis is helpful for understanding the differences in injury characteristics between the running pedestrian and the other two cases in TAs.

