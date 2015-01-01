Abstract

Due to the environmental protection of electric buses, they are gradually replacing traditional fuel buses. Several previous studies have found that accidents related to electric vehicles are linked to Unintended Acceleration (UA), which is mostly caused by the driver pressing the wrong pedal. Therefore, this study proposed a Model for Detecting Pedal Misapplication in Electric Buses (MDPMEB). In this work, natural driving experiments for urban electric buses and pedal misapplication simulation experiments were carried out in a closed field; furthermore, a phase space reconstruction method was introduced, based on chaos theory, to map sequence data to a high-dimensional space in order to produce normal braking and pedal misapplication image datasets. Based on these findings, a modified Swin Transformer network was built. To prevent the model from overfitting when considering small sample data and to improve the generalization ability of the model, it was pre-trained using a publicly available dataset; moreover, the weights of the prior knowledge model were loaded into the model for training. The proposed model was also compared to machine learning and Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) algorithms. This study showed that this model was able to detect normal braking and pedal misapplication behavior accurately and quickly, and the accuracy rate on the test dataset is 97.58%, which is 9.17% and 4.5% higher than the machine learning algorithm and CNN algorithm, respectively.

