Abstract

As an important component of the railway system, the surface damage that occurs on the rails due to daily operations can pose significant safety hazards. This paper proposes a simple yet effective rail surface defect detection model, FS-RSDD, for rail surface condition monitoring, which also aims to address the issue of insufficient defect samples faced by previous detection models. The model utilizes a pre-trained model to extract deep features of both normal rail samples and defect samples. Subsequently, an unsupervised learning method is employed to learn feature distributions and obtain a feature prototype memory bank. Using prototype learning techniques, FS-RSDD estimates the probability of a test sample belonging to a defect at each pixel based on the prototype memory bank. This approach overcomes the limitations of deep learning algorithms based on supervised learning techniques, which often suffer from insufficient training samples and low credibility in validation. FS-RSDD achieves high accuracy in defect detection and localization with only a small number of defect samples used for training. Surpassing benchmarked few-shot industrial defect detection algorithms, FS-RSDD achieves an ROC of 95.2% and 99.1% on RSDDS Type-I and Type-II rail defect data, respectively, and is on par with state-of-the-art unsupervised anomaly detection algorithms.

