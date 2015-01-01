Abstract

Meteorological conditions significantly affect air traffic safety and can also affect a pre-planned flight plan. Difficult meteorological conditions are particularly hazardous during take-off and landing procedures. Still, they can also cause disruptions to air traffic by causing, for example, delays to air traffic or diversion of aircraft to other airports. From the airlines' point of view, such situations are not beneficial if flights are diverted to other airports due to reduced visibility at the airport caused by fog and haze. For flight operations, a popular navigation system with a precision approach is the ILS, which has several categories enabling an approach even in adverse meteorological conditions. However, not every airport has a high-category ILS, and setting up such navigation equipment is lengthy and costly. The main objective of this article is to analyze the impact of meteorological conditions, particularly visibility, on the possibility of performing flight procedures with different ILS categories. The study was designed to quantify the limitations associated with meteorological conditions with specific ILS equipment at a given airport. The research questions for this study include the following: What were the meteorological conditions in terms of visibility? What impact did the visibility parameter have on the performance of landing operations at the airport under study? Can an indication of the probability of stopping landing operations be important in recommendations for scheduling airline flights to avoid delays? Three airports were selected for the analysis: Warsaw Chopin Airport, Warsaw Modlin Mazowiecki Airport, and Krakow John Paul II Airport. The analysis was based on approximately 52,000 METAR dispatches in 2019 and 2022. The research indicated during which periods landing procedures were most frequently halted and calculated such a change with a different category of ILS. For the Kraków Airport, the probability of stopping landing procedures in any month was calculated, along with recommendations for flight schedule planning for this airport. The research results can be used to better plan airline flight schedules, avoiding hours with a high probability of reduced visibility, which may result in rerouting flights to another airport. Long-term low clouds and reduced visibility affect the safety of operations but also cause delays.

