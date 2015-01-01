Abstract

As urban areas continue to expand, traffic congestion has emerged as a significant challenge impacting urban governance and economic development. Frequent regional traffic congestion has become a primary factor hindering urban economic growth and social activities, necessitating improved regional traffic management. Addressing regional traffic optimization and control methods based on the characteristics of regional congestion has become a crucial and complex issue in the field of traffic management and control research. This paper focuses on the macroscopic fundamental diagram (MFD) and aims to tackle the control problem without relying on traffic determination information. To address this, we introduce the Q-learning (QL) algorithm in reinforcement learning and the Deep Deterministic Policy Gradient (DDPG) algorithm in deep reinforcement learning. Subsequently, we propose the MFD-QL perimeter control model and the MFD-DDPG perimeter control model. We conduct numerical analysis and simulation experiments to verify the effectiveness of the MFD-QL and MFD-DDPG algorithms. The experimental results show that the algorithms converge rapidly to a stable state and achieve superior control effects in optimizing regional perimeter control.

Language: en