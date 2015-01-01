Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Acute poisoning often presents as an acute medical condition necessitating prompt medical care. Few data exist on adult poisoning and management protocol often are inadequate. Assessing the cases may inform a more robust protocol for case management, necessitating this study. The objective was to assess cases of acute poisoning and determine the agents as well as their outcomes.



METHODS: This was a retrospective study involving 53 adult cases of acute poisoning at the emergency room (ER) of a tertiary hospital over 5 years (2016-2020). The ER register was assessed for the gender, type of agent and outcome of the medical condition. Cases admitted to the ward were followed up to determine their outcomes.



RESULTS: There were more males, 34 (64.2%) than females. 19 (35.8%) with a mean age of 29.2 ± 13.5 years and 24.6 ± 8.2 years respectively. Organophosphates accounted for 22 (41.5%) of cases followed by a cocktail of unknown mixture in 12 (22.6%) and paraquat in 6 (11.3%) cases. Alcohol, medications, and alkali were responsible for 5 (9.5%), 4 (7.5%) and 4 (7.5%) cases respectively. Mortality was recorded in 11 (20.8%) of cases this was mostly associated with paraquat. In addition, 1 (1.9%) case was referred to another facility while 2 (3.8%) cases required longer hospital stay. More than 50% of the cases were discharged within 24 to 48 hours while 6 (11.3%) cases were discharged against medical advice.



CONCLUSION: Organophosphate appears to be the most common agent responsible for acute poisoning in adults in this environment and young male adults have a higher risk. Most of the poisoning cases were discharged however, mortality was high, particularly among those with paraquat poisoning.

