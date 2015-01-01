Abstract

THE AIM: To study the self-assessment of personal social and medical well-being by certain categories of the population of Ukraine in the conditions of war.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: The results of a sociological survey among 127 internally displaced persons from the war zone and the territory temporary occupied by the Russian invaders, as well as 122 permanent residents of the Transcarpathian region were used as the materials of the study. Bibliosemantic, sociological, medico-statistical methods and the method of structural and logical analysis were applied.



RESULTS: It was determined that personal health, as a priority, takes the fifth position among the surveyed population with a score of 9.0 points in the group of surveyed internally displaced persons and 9.2 points in the group of interviewed permanent residents of Transcarpathian region. At the same time, 66.2% of the surveyed internally displaced persons and 71.4% of permanent residents of the Transcarpathian region during the war of Ukraine against Russian aggression noted a decrease in attitude to their own health as a personal priority.



CONCLUSIONS: The results of the study indicate a low level of health-preserving behavior of the surveyed population during Ukraine's war against Russian aggression. This situation in the future may lead to a deterioration in public health and an increase in the need for medical services.

