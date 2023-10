Abstract

BACKGROUND: Monitoring suicide rates is an important public health strategy to inform prevention efforts. We describe rates of adult suicide in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, over a 19-year period.



METHODS: Data on all adult suicides from 2002 through 2020 (n = 981) were obtained from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Subpopulation rates were identified using the Wisconsin Interactive Statistics on Health System.



RESULTS: Suicide rates increased significantly over the study period, with disproportionate increases among Black and Latinx residents.



DISCUSSION: Expanded prevention efforts are needed to reverse this concerning trend. Further research should guide development of culturally relevant interventions, provide data for the equitable allocation of limited resources.

