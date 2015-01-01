Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Patients on hemodialysis (HD) have a higher incidence of fractures than the general population. Sarcopenia is frequently observed in patients on HD; however, the association of falls with sarcopenia and its diagnostic factors, including muscle mass, muscle strength, and physical function, are incompletely understood.



METHODS: This prospective cohort study was conducted at a single center. Sarcopenia was assessed according to the 2019 Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia diagnostic criteria. Muscle mass was measured the bioelectrical impedance method. Grip strength was evaluated to assess muscle strength, while the Short Physical Performance Battery (SPPB) was used to assess physical function. Falls and their detailed information were surveyed every other week.



RESULTS: This study analyzed 65 HD patients (median age, 74.5 [67.5-80.0] years; 33 women [49.2%]). Sarcopenia was diagnosed in 36 (55.4%) patients. During the 1-year observation period, 31 (47.7%) patients experienced accidental falls. The falls group had lower median grip strength than the non-falls group (14.7 [11.4-21.8] kg vs. 22.2 [17.9-27.6] kg; p < 0.001). The median SPPB score was also lower in the falls versus non-falls group (7.0 [5.0-11.0] vs. 11.0 [8.0-12.0]; p = 0.009). In adjusted multiple regression analysis, diagnostic factors, including grip strength (B = 0.96, p = 0.04, R(2) = 0.19) and SPPB (B = 1.11, p = 0.006, R(2) = 0.23), but not muscle mass, were independently associated with fall frequency.



CONCLUSIONS: The frequency of falls in HD patients was related to muscle strength and physical function, but not muscle mass.

Language: en